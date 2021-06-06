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SGT Report: They are 'The Walking Dead' They Just Don't Know it Yet. [06.06.2021]
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261 views • June 06, 2021
Those who have accepted the offer to take the experimental biological stab are now among the walking dead.
They just don't know it yet.
https://www.facebook.com/violeta.lozanovska.92
https://www.facebook.com/violeta.lozanovska.92/videos/4339266762764178
SGT Report
105461 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKzutFbhVRAn/
They just don't know it yet.
https://www.facebook.com/violeta.lozanovska.92
https://www.facebook.com/violeta.lozanovska.92/videos/4339266762764178
SGT Report
105461 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKzutFbhVRAn/
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