Silent War Ep. 6233: Liberal World Order, DeathShot44X's Myocarditis, DCPolice+BLM Entrapment

In this episode of The Silent War:Wood-burning Stoves and Firewood in Short Supply in Germany as Citizens Fear Freezing to Death Due to Gas Shortages.





“This is the Future of the Liberal World Order and We Have to Stand Firm” – Biden Advisor When Asked What He Would Tell Americans Who Can’t Afford High Gas Prices.





Texas Sheriff Drives 4 Illegal Aliens To International Bridge, Deports Them.





Biden Blocks Offshore Drilling, Limiting Oil Production After Begging Oil Companies To Produce More and Attacking Gas Stations.





Nearly 8,000 Flights Delayed On Friday As July 4th Weekend To Be Hell.





BREAKING: Internal Memo Reveals Capitol Police Were Warned BLM from Baltimore Was Bussing in Rioters Disguised as Trump Supporters on Jan. 6.





*Peer Reviewed* Study Finds YOUNG Moderna Jab Recipients Have a Jaw-Dropping 44X HIGHER Risk of Developing Myocarditis Than the Unvaccinated.













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