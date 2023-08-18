What Does it Mean ‘Not by Might Nor by Power, but by My Spirit’?
This is why we must also remember the words of Zechariah 4:6. It’s not through our own strength or might that God’s presence will be given, and the light of the gospel will shine. Rather this happens through His Spirit.
#TruNews #BlackSea #NATO #Russia #WW3 #Biolabs #Israel #NaziGermany
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.