What Does it Mean ‘Not by Might Nor by Power, but by My Spirit’?

This is why we must also remember the words of Zechariah 4:6. It’s not through our own strength or might that God’s presence will be given, and the light of the gospel will shine. Rather this happens through His Spirit.

#TruNews #BlackSea #NATO #Russia #WW3 #Biolabs #Israel #NaziGermany

