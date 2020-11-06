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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 59 05 November 2020
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17 views • November 06, 2020
Need to Know Episode 59 (05 November 2020) with David Scorpio & Carl Herman. Biden, Trump campaigns dig in for lengthy legal fight--key states undeclared. Trump overcomes Zionist media bias. Trump claims Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia. Democrats blatantly attempt to steal election via Michigan, Wisconsin & Pennsylvania. Trump calls out theft election night--logic and math prove him right. Military stings in the wings? DC activists aching to chimp out. Crime surging in every battleground state as Antifa chimps out. Newsom’s totalitarian lockdown ruled unconstitutional by California judge. Michigan Governor goes full dictator. Pollster finally gets one right: “my profession is done.” Putin quitting?!?
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