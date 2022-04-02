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Mariupol Ukraine DPR forces took control of the SBU building Documents weapons womens wigs found
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101 views • April 02, 2022
Mariupol Ukraine DPR forces took control of the SBU building Documents weapons womens wigs found
Fridrih_Show Nadana Friedrichson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dm83Isv67Sc
18+ Мариуполь. Эксклюзивные кадры из здания СБУ
Медиагруппа Патриот
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdEeZELKVuM
Надана Фридрихсон - Геноцид и этноцид
Nadana Friedrichson - Genocide and Ethnocide
https://t.me/FridrihShow/3967
EXCLUSIVE ⚡️ first footage from the SBU building in Mariupol
DPR forces took control of the SBU building in Mariupol. Documents, weapons, women's wigs: were found - in the report
Fridrih_Show Nadana Friedrichson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dm83Isv67Sc
18+ Мариуполь. Эксклюзивные кадры из здания СБУ
Медиагруппа Патриот
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdEeZELKVuM
Надана Фридрихсон - Геноцид и этноцид
Nadana Friedrichson - Genocide and Ethnocide
https://t.me/FridrihShow/3967
EXCLUSIVE ⚡️ first footage from the SBU building in Mariupol
DPR forces took control of the SBU building in Mariupol. Documents, weapons, women's wigs: were found - in the report
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