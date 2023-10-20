American weakness ‘emboldened’ Hamas to attack Israel

American weakness has “empowered and emboldened” Hamas to attack Israel and allowed Russia to invade Ukraine, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says. Mr Spicer also highlighted the American weakness which emboldened Iran, which funds Hamas in its attack on Israel. “Remember this administration has been dying to get them back into the GCPOA, they had already committed to … unlocking $6 billion,” Mr Spicer told Sky News host James Morrow. “They are somehow shocked by the fact that people are taking advantage of this weakness.” President Joe Biden delivered a national address where he expressed pride in patriotic Americans building the “arsenal of democracy” to defend the United States and “serve the cause of freedom” for Ukraine and other nations. He announced he would send an urgent budget request to Congress tomorrow to fund America’s national security needs and support critical partners.

Transcript