American Cannabis Company ($AMMJ)

Based in Denver, CO the American Cannabis Company was founded to meet the needs of the rapidly developing regulated cannabis industry. Their cannabis industry specific advisory and consulting services are built to meet the needs of companies entering or currently operating in the regulated cannabis markets. They provide end-to-end consulting and product solutions for MMJ, adult use and low-THC regulated cannabis markets both nationally and internationally. Deeply experienced in the regulated markets, their services span over all phases of operations from licensing and construction to cultivation, processing and dispensing, they have you covered.AMMJ's CEO & CFO, Terry Buffalo, believes in working as a strategic partner with senior management to develop, execute and accomplish the CEO’s vision, objectives and mission of the company. Terry has over 30 years of experience leading regional and national, companies to new levels of progression, profitability and stability. His reputation was earned by ensuring the financial and operational success and stability of high performance organizations. He does this by building effective systems to achieve corporate growth, implementing cash flow strategies to help management reach their business objectives.Show Notes:American Cannabis Company, Inc.Guest:Terry Buffalo, CEO & CFO at American Cannabis Company, Inc.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 675 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.