Steven D Kelley vs Getty Cavers Pedophiles

Jean Paul Getty Bunker Builder Dic. 14, 2017. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5ZAtvTTdG0
#OCCUPYTHEGETTY SDK, A bigger picture. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thb47zhDFAM. TCR#856 STEVEN D KELLEY AUG 27 2020
Carlos Slim cement undergrounds June 7, 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyhP31rnldM
Cavers, Gold, and Water Jul 8, 2022 TCR#980 STEVEN D KELLEY #423 JULY 8 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfWg9Bo9Xz0
Crimea, the balance of power, and genocide. Jun 10, 2022 TCR#976 STEVEN D KELLEY #419 JUNE 9 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbXm2pmXl9o
Steven D. Kelley - Underground City at the Getty Museum
