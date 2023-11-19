Create New Account
Restiamo Liberi: Contro il totalitarismo sociale
Marco Lucisani Channel
Published Yesterday

Un mondo senza caratteristiche è un mondo destinato alla fine, perchè un mondo senza caratteristiche è un mondo senza curiosità che è alla base della cultura. Così il prof. Carmelo Santonocito, dell'associazione Riconquista Sociale, sul decreto Zav Scalfarotto. Durante la manifestazione dell'11 luglio tenutasi a Reggio Calabria, intitolata "Restiamo Liberi"

Keywords
regimesocialeliberidisinformazioneinformazionetotalitarismodiritto

