SLAVE LABOR REPLACES USELESS EATERS!

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Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
May 18, 2023
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:
DUMBED DOWN TO VOTE LEFT!
DRUGGED UP TO BE JAB-RAPED!
TOO FAT & LAZY TO WORK CROPS!
FIELD HANDS & ENFORCERS IMPORTED!
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