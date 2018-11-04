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4/11/18 #KEYSTONE #CLEANHOUSE: Q/Corsi Confirm Tribunals, FB HARVEST, Mueller/Schumer Treason!
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16 views • January 03, 2021
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4/11/19 With Chuck Schumer (D-NY), calling for legislation to keep Mueller in his position as Witch Hunter for US(S) Congress, it is time to call TREASON! This video is protected by the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution and the media used herein is protected under Fair Use in Media.
Also, protected under Fair Use in Media is the 1 minute clip from DISJOINTED:
The NETFLIX series, DISJOINTED, provided the 1 minute rundown of the deep state take over of humanity. The clip, protected as Fair Use in Media, can be found in Season 2, EPISODE 8 @13 min, 45 seconds. @dakini5d does not endorse the show-- it is needlessly vulgar to a major fault. But I do think the clip is exceptional for showing what happened with the Deep State take over of the USA in the last 100 years, and in 1 minute!
https://www.netflix.com/title/80117694
Let's keep the pressure up, Freedom Lovers! April is full of all the seeds that will give us a lush garden of Freedom Flowers in May!!
The blog for this video will be posted within the next two hours.
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! I am blessed with amazing people who continually offer amazing comments, blessings, prayers, well-wishes, donations and a mutual love for human freedom on Earth! THANK YOU!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
4/11/19 With Chuck Schumer (D-NY), calling for legislation to keep Mueller in his position as Witch Hunter for US(S) Congress, it is time to call TREASON! This video is protected by the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution and the media used herein is protected under Fair Use in Media.
Also, protected under Fair Use in Media is the 1 minute clip from DISJOINTED:
The NETFLIX series, DISJOINTED, provided the 1 minute rundown of the deep state take over of humanity. The clip, protected as Fair Use in Media, can be found in Season 2, EPISODE 8 @13 min, 45 seconds. @dakini5d does not endorse the show-- it is needlessly vulgar to a major fault. But I do think the clip is exceptional for showing what happened with the Deep State take over of the USA in the last 100 years, and in 1 minute!
https://www.netflix.com/title/80117694
Let's keep the pressure up, Freedom Lovers! April is full of all the seeds that will give us a lush garden of Freedom Flowers in May!!
The blog for this video will be posted within the next two hours.
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! I am blessed with amazing people who continually offer amazing comments, blessings, prayers, well-wishes, donations and a mutual love for human freedom on Earth! THANK YOU!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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