The True Divinity of Eve (It’s Not What You Think)

Is Eve just a "helper," or does her design reveal a hidden divine pattern?

Most teaching on Eve swings between two extremes: she’s either the villain who ruined the Garden, or she’s elevated into a false "Goddess" theology. Both views miss the mark. In this study, we explore the True Divinity of Eve—not as a fourth member of the Godhead, but as a critical part of the "Female Equation" that runs from Genesis to Revelation.

We are going to open up the Scriptures to see how Eve’s design mirrors a divine reality that the modern church has largely ignored. We will trace the pattern from the Godhead in Genesis 18, through the Transfiguration, and connect the dots between Eve, Sarah, and "Jerusalem Above."

This is not about replacing the Trinity. It is about restoring the framework that allows us to see the full picture of God's life-giving nature.

In this video, we cover:





Why the "Female Equation" is a threat to man-made tradition but vital for biblical truth.

The multi-person Godhead pattern revealed in Genesis 18 and the Transfiguration.

The Hebrew meaning of "True" (Emeth) and "Divinity" (Theias).

The connection between Eve (Mother of all living), Sarah (Freewoman), and Jerusalem Above.





📖 Scripture References:





Genesis 18 & 19 (The appearance of the LORD)

Matthew 17 (The Transfiguration)

Galatians 4 (Sarah & Hagar / Jerusalem Above)

John 3 (Born of the Spirit)





⏱️ Timestamps:

0:00 – The Problem With How We See Eve

0:37 – A New Perspective on Familiar Scriptures

1:12 – Why This Framework Matters

1:33 – Crystal Clear: What I Do NOT Believe

2:03 – Godhead Patterns in Genesis and the Gospels

2:22 – Genesis 18: A Clear Picture of the Godhead

3:00 – God Breaks Simple Categories

3:14 – Matthew 17:1-3, Mark 9:5-9

3:25 – Peter's Perception: A Divine Trio and the Desire to Build Tabernacles

4:06 – 1 John 5:7-8 (KJV)

4:16 – Let’s Go Deeper

4:25 – What “True” and “Divinity” Actually Mean

4:27 – The Hebrew Meaning

4:37 – Bible Sense – In Conformity With Justice, Law, or Morality

4:44 – Genesis 6:9 (KJV)

5:00 – True Divinity of Eve: Heaven’s Intention, Not Human Opinion

5:13 – 2 Peter 1:4 (KJV)

5:25 – The Divinity Within: The Holy Spirit

5:38 – John 14:16 (KJV), John 15:26 (KJV)

5:56 – The True Divinity of Eve: Design, Name, and Role in Revealing Divine Patterns

6:11 – Eve, Sarah, and Jerusalem Above: The Female Equation

6:16 – Eve: The Mother of All Living

6:30 – Galatians 4:26 (KJV)

6:44 – Eve → Sarah → Jerusalem Above: A Framework of Spiritual Evolution

6:58 – Galatians 4:25 (KJV)

7:04 – Romans 9:9 (KJV)

7:08 – Genesis 16:16 (KJV)

7:12 – Sarah’s Barren Womb: A Preview of a Greater Miracle

7:19 – Genesis 17:19 (KJV)

7:26 – Matthew 1:23 (KJV)

7:30 – Genesis 3:20 (KJV)

7:48 – Born of the Spirit: The Truly Living Experience God’s Renewal

8:06 – 1 Peter 1:23 (KJV)

8:23 – Wisdom: The Tree of Life Restored Through Christ

8:47 – 2 Corinthians 5:17 (KJV)

8:58 – So What Is the True Divinity of Eve?

9:08 – Symbolic Figures: Eve, Sarah, Jerusalem, Wisdom, and the Holy Spirit

9:32 – John 4:23-24 (KJV)

9:41 – The True Divinity of Eve: A Revelation of Divine Patterns

9:56 – Next Step





🔥 ABOUT FORSAKE THE FOOLISH:

The truth isn't popular. Popular teaching isn't truth. Forsake the foolish exposes false teaching with Scripture through deep Hebrew and Greek word studies. We focus on uncovering the "female equation"—the hidden balance running through the Bible that tradition often obscures.





