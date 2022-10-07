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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 6, 2022
Teddy discusses a scientific study that was conducted in 2013 that showed that stronger men were conservative while weaker men were liberal. He breaks down how this affected societal norms, influenced political policy and the ongoing culture war that we are fighting with the left.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mv5kk-strong-men-build-societies-weak-men-crumble-them.html