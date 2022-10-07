In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 6, 2022





Teddy discusses a scientific study that was conducted in 2013 that showed that stronger men were conservative while weaker men were liberal. He breaks down how this affected societal norms, influenced political policy and the ongoing culture war that we are fighting with the left.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy

-

15/

My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mv5kk-strong-men-build-societies-weak-men-crumble-them.html



