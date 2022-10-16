Create New Account
China Establishing Overseas Police Presence in Australia and Around the World
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53500440

Summary：10/13/2022 According to the report of a Spanish human rights organization, the CCP has established police stations in more than 80 cities around the world, including Sydney, Australia. The report cautions that these police stations or contact points may be used to pressure dissidents to return to China to face charges.

