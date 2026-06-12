A 1108.92 foot BASE jump? No problem! Parachute jump on Russia Day

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A 338-meter BASE jump? No problem!
On Russia Day, Sergey Boytsov, a professional athlete and multiple world record holder, made an extreme parachute jump from the Mercury Tower in Moscow City.
⚡️ The jump was dedicated to Russia Day and to the upcoming International Festival of Youth 2026, which begins in just 3 months in Ekaterinburg. It was a reminder that for those who believe in their dreams, nothing is impossible.
As Sergey Boytsov said:
“I dedicated this jump to Russia Day because unity, trust, and the understanding that we are one team make it possible to achieve any dream.”
💚 It perfectly matches the Festival’s slogan: “Follow Your Dream”.