A 1108.92 foot BASE jump? No problem! Parachute jump on Russia Day

A 338-meter BASE jump? No problem!



On Russia Day, Sergey Boytsov, a professional athlete and multiple world record holder, made an extreme parachute jump from the Mercury Tower in Moscow City.



⚡️ The jump was dedicated to Russia Day and to the upcoming International Festival of Youth 2026, which begins in just 3 months in Ekaterinburg. It was a reminder that for those who believe in their dreams, nothing is impossible.



As Sergey Boytsov said:

“I dedicated this jump to Russia Day because unity, trust, and the understanding that we are one team make it possible to achieve any dream.”





💚 It perfectly matches the Festival’s slogan: “Follow Your Dream”.

