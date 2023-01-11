Harmeet Dhillon: The RNC Establishment Members Want To Unify Around Losing Instead Of Changing

ust Six Percent of Republicans Want Ronna McDaniel to Remain RNC Chair, Poll Finds

Republicans In Alabama And Louisiana Are Latest To Reject Ronna McDaniel For RNC ChairNow that the battle for Speaker of the House is over, Republicans are moving on to the next battle.

Ronna McDaniel is the incumbent RNC chair and she wants another term. However, a growing number of conservatives want to see a change in leadership.

A growing Sunbelt uprising among GOP activists at the state and local level has emerged as a threat — or at least a noisy nuisance — to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s bid for another term.

From Arizona to Florida, state parties are passing or considering votes of no confidence in McDaniel, demanding new leadership after three disappointing elections.

The latest signs of rebellion are in the Deep South, in Alabama and Louisiana. State parties there rebuked McDaniel this week after rank-and-file Republicans made their displeasure known. Roger Villere Jr., an RNC member from Louisiana who supports McDaniel rival Harmeet Dhillon for chair, confirmed Tuesday that his state party approved an anti-McDaniel resolution at his urging on Saturday.

“The grassroots is firmly supporting a change,” Villere said. “Every vote, every call every day, I hear from people who want someone other than Ronna. … We’ve had three cycles where we’ve underachieved significantly, and it’s just time.”

On Monday, the Alabama GOP announced that its steering committee had lost confidence in McDaniel and was urging “RNC members across the country” to vote against her.

