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Pachamama & the G7 New World Religion
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70 views • June 17, 2021
What’s the connection between the October 2019 Amazon Synod and the global lockdown that took place a couple of months later?
Is there a connection between Traditional Catholicism and the Pope’s move to rein in the “rigid” Catholics worldwide?
In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt discusses the G7 plan to reset the whole world with the help of the Vatican.
Is there a connection between Traditional Catholicism and the Pope’s move to rein in the “rigid” Catholics worldwide?
In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt discusses the G7 plan to reset the whole world with the help of the Vatican.
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