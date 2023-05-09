https://gettr.com/post/p2foj6af51a
"The PRC claims to support freedom of speech, but any speech that counters the CCP's own narrative is not permitted. So, there's not free speech. They also try to enforce those laws against Chinese dissidents living here in America through these secret police stations."
Roy (@royguo) with Shawn (@OfficialDVS7) explaining the evil CCP's hostile methods of attacking dissidents' freedom in the West.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.