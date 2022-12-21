The Portal, Revelations, & What’s To Come

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

In Advent, We’re Preparing For The Anointed One To Celebrate Christmas But We Should Also Be Preparing For The Second Coming Of Christ.

Master Lama Rasaji Shares With Us What We Need To Do To View Christ In The Second Coming.

Listen In To Learn More!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 80, Let’s Celebrate Advent. You Can Watch The Full Episode At: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-80-lets-celebrate-advent/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com











