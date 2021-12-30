5G TOWERS DOWN - Boom

Unknown locations. Nice views of the sky and countryside at the end of clips.



My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message that I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.

As the great Salty Cracker says and I will too:

--Disclaimer-- This video, and these words are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen and view at your own risk.