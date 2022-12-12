Create New Account
Marc Morano Writes The Great Reset
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published December 12, 2022

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/morano-greatreset/

Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com joins us to discuss COP27, the morphing of the climate scam into the COVID scam, and his new book, The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown.


bookclimatedepotmarc moranoclimate changewhowefclimate scamcovid-19the great resetglobal elitespermanent lockdowncop27the official corbett report rumble channel

