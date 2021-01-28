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Ft. Hood Chaplain Under Investigation For Facebook Transgender Comments
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40 views • January 28, 2021
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST
KWTX
EXCERPT:
"FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – A Facebook post in which Maj. Andrew Calvert, the unit chaplain for Fort Hood’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, criticized President Joe Biden’s executive order lifting a ban on transgender troops is under investigation, the unit’s spokesman, Maj. Jefferson T. Grimes, confirmed to the Army Times."
https://www.kwtx.com/2021/01/27/fort-hood-chaplains-facebook-post-on-order-lifting-transgender-troop-ban-under-investigation/
https://biblehub.com/bsb/romans/1.htm
https://biblehub.com/bsb/genesis/1.htm
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Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST
KWTX
EXCERPT:
"FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – A Facebook post in which Maj. Andrew Calvert, the unit chaplain for Fort Hood’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, criticized President Joe Biden’s executive order lifting a ban on transgender troops is under investigation, the unit’s spokesman, Maj. Jefferson T. Grimes, confirmed to the Army Times."
https://www.kwtx.com/2021/01/27/fort-hood-chaplains-facebook-post-on-order-lifting-transgender-troop-ban-under-investigation/
https://biblehub.com/bsb/romans/1.htm
https://biblehub.com/bsb/genesis/1.htm
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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