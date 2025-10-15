Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guests Ed Solomon,Draza Smith & Mark Cook | Election Fraud 10.15.25

Today, we dig deep into the heart of America’s election integrity crisis, examining the shocking 2020 Maricopa County “Lock Step” voting patterns that expose proven vulnerabilities in our voting system. Our panel of experts — Ed Solomon, Mark Cook, and Draza Smith — break down the data, reveal the mechanics behind suspicious vote tallies, and explain why these red flags matter not just in Arizona, but for every election across the country. From malfunctioning tabulators to opaque vote counting processes, the evidence raises urgent questions about the security and legitimacy of mail-in ballots.

We’ll explore why in-person, hand-marked ballots are critical for safeguarding our republic,, and why eliminating mail-in voting is a necessary step to restore trust in the electoral process. Our guests share firsthand analysis, insights from election security experts, and actionable recommendations for citizens to ensure their votes are counted accurately. This is more than theory — it’s a roadmap to correcting a system that has already shown cracks under pressure.

Join us for an unflinching, fact-driven discussion that doesn’t shy away from the hard truths. From proven fraud in Maricopa County to national implications for upcoming elections, we show viewers how to protect the integrity of their vote and demand accountability from election officials. Plus, we’ll guide you through immediate steps you can take — including our urgent Fax Blast initiative — to push Congress to restore secure, in-person voting on Election Day only. This is a must-watch episode for anyone who believes that a trusted vote is the backbone of our Republic.









