VLADIMIR PUTIN'S SPECIAL MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0LJ5Qptg22Wv/



President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to Russian women on International Women's Day, emphasizing that true respect and admiration towards females has always been a crucial value for Russian people. In his message, Putin also highlighted women serving in the military, expressing the country's appreciation for their courage and commitment.





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com