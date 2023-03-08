Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VLADIMIR PUTIN'S SPECIAL MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY (mirrored)
179 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 17 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0LJ5Qptg22Wv/

President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to Russian women on International Women's Day, emphasizing that true respect and admiration towards females has always been a crucial value for Russian people. In his message, Putin also highlighted women serving in the military, expressing the country's appreciation for their courage and commitment.


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainewag the dogkievzelenskypuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket