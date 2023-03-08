VLADIMIR PUTIN'S SPECIAL MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0LJ5Qptg22Wv/
President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to Russian women on International Women's Day, emphasizing that true respect and admiration towards females has always been a crucial value for Russian people. In his message, Putin also highlighted women serving in the military, expressing the country's appreciation for their courage and commitment.
