Somewhere in Time (1980) The "Enchanting" Romance - Part 10: Piano Stargates in Media

In this tenth installment in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions, we feature scenes from the time-travel film classic, Somewhere in Time, from 1980. Have you asked why the soundtrack is so wildly compelling? Maybe you should! Although you won't see a piano being played, the piano is the solo instrument for the piece that plays a significant role in the movie. We won't be able to cover this in a single video because there's so much to unpack! So, Lord willing, there will be another dealing with this incredibly deep Occult ritual media production.





Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_10Somewhere.mp4





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





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