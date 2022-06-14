Somewhere in Time (1980) The "Enchanting" Romance - Part 10: Piano Stargates in Media

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In this tenth installment in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions, we feature scenes from the time-travel film classic, Somewhere in Time, from 1980. Have you asked why the soundtrack is so wildly compelling? Maybe you should! Although you won't see a piano being played, the piano is the solo instrument for the piece that plays a significant role in the movie. We won't be able to cover this in a single video because there's so much to unpack! So, Lord willing, there will be another dealing with this incredibly deep Occult ritual media production.
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_10Somewhere.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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