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Why are we IGNORING threats from Great Reset proponents
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584 views • February 19, 2022
It’s time we listen to the actual words coming from proponents of The Great Reset. Those global elite — like Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab — have told us exactly their desired goal: the end of free market capitalism. They’re threatening our way of life, so, why then do some continue to ignore them? Glenn reads quotes straight from the mouths of those in power, because we must understand The Great Reset before we can put a stop to it.
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