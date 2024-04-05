Whistleblowers: Government Corruption in Chestermere, Alberta

The former mayor of Chestermere, Jeff Colvin will join us. Also joining us will be former councillors Stephen Hanley and Mel Foat. We will talk extensively about the political corruption at play in Chestermere. Mayor Colvin and three councillors were fired by Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ron McIver. Mr. McIver also happens to be the brother in law of the previous Chestermere mayor who was being investigated for fraud.





