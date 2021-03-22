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Australian Government's lack of Accountability for Public Vaccination Policy.
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10 views • March 22, 2021
Dr Judy Wilyman presents important public health information at Baldivis Library & Community Center - March 21 - 2021. This pivotal information is heavily censored by government and mainstream media.
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