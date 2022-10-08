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Here Is Andrew Tates Full Interview With Piers Morgan.
Piers predictably interrupted ad nauseam so he could hear the sound of his own voice more often than the person he invited to interview.
All par the course for a self obsessed moron who doesn’t think Scientology is an ideology.
Anyway, Andrew held his ground and didn’t capitulate or apologise, so fair play to him.