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ICAN DEMANDS FDA WITHDRAW HEP B VACCINE
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97 views • September 22, 2020
ICAN DEMANDS FDA WITHDRAW HEP B VACCINE
The Informed Consent Action Network (icandecide.org) has filed a petition, under penalty of perjury, demanding the FDA withdraw licensure for Hepatitis B vaccines due to non-compliance with applicable federal and statutory regulatory requirements. Both Hepatitis B vaccines licensed in the United States were tested for safety for a maximum of 5 days post injection.
Read more here:
http://bit.ly/ICANHepB
#HepatitisB #Vaccines #FDA #ICAN
The Informed Consent Action Network (icandecide.org) has filed a petition, under penalty of perjury, demanding the FDA withdraw licensure for Hepatitis B vaccines due to non-compliance with applicable federal and statutory regulatory requirements. Both Hepatitis B vaccines licensed in the United States were tested for safety for a maximum of 5 days post injection.
Read more here:
http://bit.ly/ICANHepB
#HepatitisB #Vaccines #FDA #ICAN
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