DHS SPIES FOR CHINA While China and Russia Are Teamed up to Destroy the U.S.

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THE ENEMY IS FROM WITHIN
The DHS was born out of the Patriot Act. coauthored by a dual national Israeli Jew, Michael Chertoff .. The DHS is carrying out Jewish agendas to destroy the USA in every conceivable way imaginable. From the flooding of our country at the southern border to working with the CCP on a potential invasion of our country.