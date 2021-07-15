EP 2532-6PM BREAKING: MAJOR "EARTH SHATTERING" NEWS IMMINENT OUT OF ARIZONA  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday that the audit of Maricopa County’s general election ballots has already found a discrepancy. In an interview on KTAR-FM, Fann said the overall number of ballots counted during the audit, which began in April, does not match the number recorded by Maricopa County. “They haven’t released a number yet, if you will. However, we do know that those numbers do not match with Maricopa County at this point,” Fann said.
Fann said she does not know how far off the totals are. “I do not know. They have not told me the number,” she said. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18230
Special Guest: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.
https://soontrending.buzz/ https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
🔴Save Up to 66% Using Promo Code “PETE”! Visit: http://MyPillow.com
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
‘Beat Big Tech: Join Pete Santilli's Telegram Channel(s) Click here >>> Main Show Channel Fan Chat📡
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080