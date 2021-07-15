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EP 2532-6PM BREAKING: MAJOR "EARTH SHATTERING" NEWS IMMINENT OUT OF ARIZONA
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120 views • July 15, 2021
EP 2532-6PM BREAKING: MAJOR "EARTH SHATTERING" NEWS IMMINENT OUT OF ARIZONA  
 
Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday that the audit of Maricopa County’s general election ballots has already found a discrepancy.  In an interview on KTAR-FM, Fann said the overall number of ballots counted during the audit, which began in April, does not match the number recorded by Maricopa County.  “They haven’t released a number yet, if you will. However, we do know that those numbers do not match with Maricopa County at this point,” Fann said.
Fann said she does not know how far off the totals are.  “I do not know. They have not told me the number,” she said.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18230 
 
Special Guest: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.
https://soontrending.buzz/   https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
 
 
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