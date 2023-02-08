Create New Account
Prof. Dr. Bhakdi: Übernimm die Kontrolle über Deine Daten. #MyDataMyChoice
https://www.mwgfd.org/mydatamychoice-bhakdi-en/

Doc here: https://www.mwgfd.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Sample-Non-EUR_EN.docx

Resistance comes from resisting. Fear not.
"Let's walk the road to freedom together," says Prof. Bhakdi.
Any discomfort and trouble is better than that, what happens if you do not act.
CBDC in simple Terms:
https://youtu.be/-0yikCGzcbo

IoB:
https://www.analyticssteps.com/blogs/internet-bodies-everything-you-need-know

https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_IoB_briefing_paper_2020.pdf
This is an experiment

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728

This is cell and gene therapy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CXkZQu1xt0

Implants in children
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wef-augmented-reality-technology-implant-microchips-kids/

Harari “people are hackable animals”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV0CtZga7qM

CBDC
https://youtu.be/rpNnTuK5JJU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geJkjtHd4Sw6/
https://professorwerner.org/

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

