Prof. Dr. Bhakdi: Übernimm die Kontrolle über Deine Daten. #MyDataMyChoice

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https://www.mwgfd.org/mydatamychoice-bhakdi-en/
Doc here: https://www.mwgfd.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Sample-Non-EUR_EN.docx
Resistance comes from resisting. Fear not.
"Let's walk the road to freedom together," says Prof. Bhakdi.
Any discomfort and trouble is better than that, what happens if you do not act.
CBDC in simple Terms:
https://youtu.be/-0yikCGzcbo
IoB:
https://www.analyticssteps.com/blogs/internet-bodies-everything-you-need-know
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_IoB_briefing_paper_2020.pdf
This is an experiment
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
This is cell and gene therapy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CXkZQu1xt0
Implants in children
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wef-augmented-reality-technology-implant-microchips-kids/
Harari “people are hackable animals”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV0CtZga7qM
CBDC
https://youtu.be/rpNnTuK5JJU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geJkjtHd4Sw6/
https://professorwerner.org/