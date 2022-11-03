Create New Account
TIME IS RUNNING OUT! - Diesel Shortage Means FOOD Shortage! - MASS Protests CONTINUE! - Blackouts
World Alternative Media
Published 21 days ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued shortage of diesel fuel in the United States as people seem to be fine being complacent and ignoring this shocking coming crisis.

With less than 18 days of diesel fuel left, the Biden administration has only responded that they're "looking into it" and that they don't have any information on the issue at the time.

With continued sanctions, this only exacerbates the already apparent controlled collapse of both the grid and the supply chain. The government is warning of rolling blackouts coming soon to the United States and people are reacting to it in the same way that the Europeans did before they got to the point where government was warning about starvation and asking people to burn their toilet paper for warmth in the winter.

Meanwhile, with no diesel means no supply chain. Food is not going to find its way to the shelves by itself.


In this video, we break down this global problem, the plan of the globalists and the solutions one can EASILY take to avoid this crisis if they're willing to actually stand up.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracyeconomicsprotestsfinanceinflationvoluntaryismcarbon creditsjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resetenergy crisiswam

