DVS 7.0: I hope more people in this world will know who Guo Wengui is

0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP

我一直知道中共是我们的敌人，却没有深入去关注过，机缘巧合让我遇到了新中国联邦人，我知道了郭先生和他的传奇经历，我希望这个世界有更多人了解到谁是郭文贵

I have always known that the Chinese Communist Party is our enemy, but I have not paid much attention to it, but by chance, I met the people of the New Federal State of China, and I learned about Mr. Guo and his legendary experience. I hope more people in this world will know who Guo Wengui is.

