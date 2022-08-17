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8/14/2022 Miles Guo: The ban on the export of EDA software will force China to regress to the Stone Age. None of the commitments the CCP made to the West when it entered the WTO has been fulfilled, while the U.S. and Europe have never let China possess any core technology and equipment