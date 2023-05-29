Quo Vadis





May 27, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Saint Faustina on Russia.





Dramatic facts related to Russia, which are reflected in various visions and apparitions of Catholic mystics of recent centuries.





There are also the revelations of Jesus to Sister Faustina Kowalska, which are inextricably linked to that land.





Namely, the Polish saint and mystic received numerous messages from the Lord that made her a source of endless graces, but also of very important premonitions for all of humanity.





Specifically, back in 1936, Saint Faustina offered a day of prayer for Russia.





Indeed, according to what emerges from his writings, Jesus himself was deeply moved by what was happening in the country, two decades after the outbreak of the Soviet revolution, which strongly marked the life of Russians, but also the fate of the entire country. of the world, fighting other terrible atheistic and materialistic ideologies.





However, in those same years, around the thirties of the twentieth century, a Polish mystic known for her visions of a merciful Jesus, from which arose the devotion of Divine Mercy at the instigation of Pope John Paul II, her great admirer, received several private revelations from Jesus.





These same visions later gave birth to an extraordinary devoition that led the Polish pope to create the feast of Divine Mercy Sunday, which falls every year on the second Sunday after Easter.





One of the most famous texts of the Polish saint was her own Diary, the original title of which has the subtitle "Divine mercy in my soul".





In that diary, in December 1936, Saint Faustina claims that she gave her days of prayer precisely for Russia.





"Today I offered my day for Russia; I offered all my sufferings and prayers for that poor country", is one of the passages contained in this unique text in its depth and imbued with a deep mysticism that comes directly from the bowels of his radical love for Christ.





"After Holy Communion, Jesus told me: I can no longer bear this earth; don't tie my hands, my daughter," continues the nun.





"I understand that if there was no prayer to God dear souls, this entire nation would have already been destroyed.





Oh, how much I suffer for this nation, which expelled God from its borders!".





Revelations of Jesus to Sister Faustina Kowalska





After the dictator Joseph Stalin, then the head of the government of the Soviet Union that he took over after the death of Lenin, had just signed the Constitution of the Soviet Union on December 5, 1936.





In the same year, the great purges began, the great repression that took place in the U S S R in order to make the Communist Party cleared of the alleged "conspirators".





In that terrible repression, no less than 750,000 people were killed because of their opposition to the government, sometimes even just a perceived one.





For this reason, today more than ever there is a need to trust in figures of exceptional holiness like Sister Faustina Kowalska, to be able to mediate from heaven in the dramatic situation that Ukraine is experiencing, but which consequently affects the whole world, to be able to draw the whole humanity into this absurd conflict; in the light of the Third World War, which, as always happened, is being orchestrated by the powerful to the detriment of the poor and innocent.





With all the strength of our hearts, we pray to Saint Faustina that all this will not be allowed and that Jesus intervenes again to stop evil by melting the hearts of those who commit it, with war, weapons, hatred and devastation.





We believe in the victory of the Divine mercy of Jesus, thanks to the prayers of souls dear to God, as Saint Faustina called them, the only ones that can truly lead to the conversion of humanity for the establishment of the Kingdom of God, not the devil's projects.





Original text: medjugorje-news.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PDRJJCepFM



