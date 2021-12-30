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WARNING:- POPULAR COVID HOME TEST KIT CONTAINS Sodium Azide a very acutely poisonous substance -
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196 views • December 30, 2021
The BinaxNOWTM
COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test is for
FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Only
What are the known and potential risks and
benefits of this test?
Potential risks include:
• Possible discomfort during sample collection.
• Possible incorrect test results (see Results section).
Potential benefits include:
• The results, along with other information, can help your healthcare
provider make informed recommendations about your care.
You have the option to refuse this test. However, your doctor has
prescribed this test because they believe it could help with your care.
-----Hazardous Ingredients for the Reagent Solution
Sodium Azide/26628-22-8 - Acute Tox. 2 (Oral), H300, Acute Tox. 1 (Dermal), H310 -
Concentraion:- 0.0125%
https://www.fda.gov/media/144575/download
Sodium Azide is the inorganic compound with the formula NaN3. This colorless salt is the gas-forming component in legacy[citation needed] car airbag systems. It is used for the preparation of other azide compounds. It is an ionic substance, is highly soluble in water and is very acutely poisonous
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sodium_azide
COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test is for
FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Only
What are the known and potential risks and
benefits of this test?
Potential risks include:
• Possible discomfort during sample collection.
• Possible incorrect test results (see Results section).
Potential benefits include:
• The results, along with other information, can help your healthcare
provider make informed recommendations about your care.
You have the option to refuse this test. However, your doctor has
prescribed this test because they believe it could help with your care.
-----Hazardous Ingredients for the Reagent Solution
Sodium Azide/26628-22-8 - Acute Tox. 2 (Oral), H300, Acute Tox. 1 (Dermal), H310 -
Concentraion:- 0.0125%
https://www.fda.gov/media/144575/download
Sodium Azide is the inorganic compound with the formula NaN3. This colorless salt is the gas-forming component in legacy[citation needed] car airbag systems. It is used for the preparation of other azide compounds. It is an ionic substance, is highly soluble in water and is very acutely poisonous
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sodium_azide
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