WARNING:- POPULAR COVID HOME TEST KIT CONTAINS Sodium Azide a very acutely poisonous substance

The BinaxNOWTMCOVID-19 Ag Card Home Test is forFDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) OnlyWhat are the known and potential risks andbenefits of this test?Potential risks include:• Possible discomfort during sample collection.• Possible incorrect test results (see Results section).Potential benefits include:• The results, along with other information, can help your healthcareprovider make informed recommendations about your care.You have the option to refuse this test. However, your doctor hasprescribed this test because they believe it could help with your care.-----Hazardous Ingredients for the Reagent SolutionSodium Azide/26628-22-8 - Acute Tox. 2 (Oral), H300, Acute Tox. 1 (Dermal), H310 -Concentraion:- 0.0125%Sodium Azide is the inorganic compound with the formula NaN3. This colorless salt is the gas-forming component in legacy[citation needed] car airbag systems. It is used for the preparation of other azide compounds. It is an ionic substance, is highly soluble in water and is very acutely poisonous