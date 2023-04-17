Marketing For Insurance Agents - Interview with Allan Khazak of VroomMediaGroup.com QUOTERSCAST #2

THE QUOTERS CAST #2 - Interview with Allan Khazak of https://vroommediagroup.com

In this Quoters Cast - Your host and licensed agent Renee talks to the extremely energetic and multi-tasking phenom Allan Khazak of Vroom Media Group. Allan understands insurance agents! He gets it and has designed his marketing company to help agents get the most out of their digital marketing efforts. Talking to Allan it became clear that he utilizes his high level of energy to the maximum.

As he says, "Energy is contagious." This couldn't be more true in the insurance industry. People don't just buy an annuity or a life insurance policy... they are buying YOU. And for those who think annuities are a bad product you'll have to hear what Allan has to say about that. Thanks for listening. Have a prosperous day.

Getting a life insurance quote is annoying and dull isn't it? Well, there's a new site on the block(chain) hoping to change that tedious experience. WikiQuoters is the brainchild of Walter Quinn; a veteran of the insurance industry for over 30 years. It started several years ago when Quinn was getting close to retirement. He realized the insurance industry had changed drastically since the 1980s. Quinn wanted to leave something behind, besides his hundreds of satisfied clients, that could potentially improve the landscape of the field. When asked what the catalyst was for the creation of the quote site Quinn answered, “I'd seen a down turn in the attitude of agents coming into the business. It bothered me as I always tried to do what was right. It's the way my dad taught me. Anyway, it got me to thinking of how I wanted to structure my legacy within the insurance industry. Since almost every sale nowadays starts with a digital introduction, I thought that would be the most likely place to leave my mark.” Quinn was then asked what made WikiQuoters special? He answered, “The fact that a licensed agent picks up the first time. Why that's a novel concept is beyond me, but it's not what other quote sites do.” So what's next for WikiQuoters? Quinn envisions an easy duplication of the sales process and refining it so that potential clients feel like they are building a relationship with a trusted professional. His goal is to move away from treating prospects like they're a number that will be added to a digital file. Lastly, Quinn added, “I know it's an uphill battle, but getting back to basics, connecting with a real live human being in a real way will be a satisfactory ending to a wonderful career.”

