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"Mushroom Girl": Inktober 10/28/18
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10 views • May 09, 2021
#Inktober #inkdrawing #ink
What would happen if stumbled too far? especially in a place you're unfamiliar with...Obviously, you'd encounter trouble. That mindset along with inspiration from Alice in Wonderland and Hansel & Gretel helped create this piece.
If you want to see my art, you can also follow me via: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Music featured from Free Music Archive.
What would happen if stumbled too far? especially in a place you're unfamiliar with...Obviously, you'd encounter trouble. That mindset along with inspiration from Alice in Wonderland and Hansel & Gretel helped create this piece.
If you want to see my art, you can also follow me via: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Music featured from Free Music Archive.
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