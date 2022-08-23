PM Lee Hsien Loong Called for Singaporeans To Stay United in His National Day Rally Speech

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c6k8ca4
08/21/2022 Amid worsening US-China relations and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Singaporeans must stay united and alert against foreign actors who are looking to exploit vulnerabilities and influence people for their interests, said PM Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 21