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Forsaking All and Following Jesus - What Does it Mean?
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4 views • April 13, 2020
"Forsaking All and Following Jesus - What Does it Mean?" explores 'The Forsake All Principle' - about the importance of putting Jesus first in our lives, in every area.
Many religious people talk about surrender to Christ without really understanding how to be a Christian. Following Jesus requires us to let go and let God take complete control of our lives, trusting him for everything.
Are you interested in learning how to let go? Are you open to forsaking the various attachments that every true disciple of Jesus needs to put a knife to? It may be time to count the cost of following Jesus, as in really following him.
Die to self! Surrender to Christ... completely! Unlike the things we so often cling to, he won't ever let us down!
Many religious people talk about surrender to Christ without really understanding how to be a Christian. Following Jesus requires us to let go and let God take complete control of our lives, trusting him for everything.
Are you interested in learning how to let go? Are you open to forsaking the various attachments that every true disciple of Jesus needs to put a knife to? It may be time to count the cost of following Jesus, as in really following him.
Die to self! Surrender to Christ... completely! Unlike the things we so often cling to, he won't ever let us down!
Keywords
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