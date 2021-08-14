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“So [the virus] was a Hoax?” - Fox News’ John Roberts on Hot Mic
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493 views • August 14, 2021
John Roberts, the Chief White House Correspondent for Fox News, was recorded on a hot mic in the White House briefing room. He told a technician he could take off his mask, because USC and LA County Health Department released a study that found the mortality rate for COVID-19 is the same as for seasonal flu. The technician concluded: "So, it was a hoax?" Roberts replied: "No, I don't think it was a hoax." However, during the press briefing that followed, John Roberts asked Dr. Brix about the California study, and she dodged his question completely. 2020 Apr 21 - Source: Conscious One - https://youtu.be/421wQA4LZVQ/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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