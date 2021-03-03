Texas Lockdown Lifted: Tyranny Is Contagious...But So Is Liberty!

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Yesterday's announcement by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that effective March 10th the statewide mask mandate and partial lockdown would be lifted was a huge blow to the lockdowners. There is a feeling of the fall of the Berlin Wall of virus tyranny. But many are left questioning: why the authoritarian over-reach in the first place? Will Abbott be punished politically?