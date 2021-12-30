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Sugartree Falls 1: A Walk in the Woods during Christmas 2021
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50 views • December 30, 2021
Sugartree Falls 1 is a video that I created, based on photographs that I took of my twenty- acre tract in Wayne County, Tennessee, during the 2021 Holidays. It displays the beauty of the winter season that I discovered on my walk in the woods on my secluded property. My husband Bob and I plan to build a small cabin on our land to enjoy as a retreat from the harsh winters that we experience in Wheatland, Wyoming. We also plan to use this property as a "bug-out" location, if necessary. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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