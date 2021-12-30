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Sugartree Falls 1: A Walk in the Woods during Christmas 2021
Kaleidoscopic Visions
Kaleidoscopic Visions
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50 views • December 30, 2021
Sugartree Falls 1 is a video that I created, based on photographs that I took of my twenty- acre tract in Wayne County, Tennessee, during the 2021 Holidays. It displays the beauty of the winter season that I discovered on my walk in the woods on my secluded property. My husband Bob and I plan to build a small cabin on our land to enjoy as a retreat from the harsh winters that we experience in Wheatland, Wyoming. We also plan to use this property as a "bug-out" location, if necessary. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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treestennesseewinterforestswayne countyclimate and environment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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