'2021 Going to be Catastrophic', UN Warns We Face Worst Crises In Its History

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The head of the World Food Programme has made a dire forecast about the months to come, slating “catastrophic” humanitarian crises for 2021, in what could be the worst year seen in the better part of a century.-
Learn More: https://www.rt.com/news/508748-un-2021-crises-famine/
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