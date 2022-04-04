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Create a Skincare Formula and Make the Formula- Facial Oil // Natural and Organic // DIY
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46 views • April 04, 2022
In this video I walk through formulating a natural skincare product from beginning to end.
The product I made is a facial oil that is for congested skin, aiding in brightening and protecting the skin barrier as we move into the hotter weather of summer. The formula is listed below:
Jojoba oil 35% (I infused vanilla beans into this oil)
Cucumber Seed Oil 25%
Apple Seed Oil 25%
Papaya Seed Oil 14.9% (unrefined oil has a beautiful scent reminiscent of the fresh fruit)
Rosemary CO2 Extract .1%
To use: Press 4-5 drops onto damp clean skin morning and night. Can be used directly after cleansing or on top of any serums and moisturizers. Can also be added to face masks for an extra luxurious experience.
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
The product I made is a facial oil that is for congested skin, aiding in brightening and protecting the skin barrier as we move into the hotter weather of summer. The formula is listed below:
Jojoba oil 35% (I infused vanilla beans into this oil)
Cucumber Seed Oil 25%
Apple Seed Oil 25%
Papaya Seed Oil 14.9% (unrefined oil has a beautiful scent reminiscent of the fresh fruit)
Rosemary CO2 Extract .1%
To use: Press 4-5 drops onto damp clean skin morning and night. Can be used directly after cleansing or on top of any serums and moisturizers. Can also be added to face masks for an extra luxurious experience.
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
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