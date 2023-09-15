Glenn Beck
Sep 14, 2023
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference that the U.S. is "spending money like drunken sailors around the world and that an economic "soft landing" is probably not coming. Glenn reviews the real state of the economy and insists that Congress must stop the spending before it's too late. He also argues that every presidential candidate needs to be asked what they would do to curb inflation. Is any candidate willing to dramatically downsize the government? Glenn and Stu discuss.
