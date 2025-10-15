BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spain’s Deputy PM Díaz warned if the US imposes more tariffs on her country, it will backfire on Trump himself
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 1 day ago

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz warned that if the U.S. imposes additional tariffs on her country, it will backfire on Trump himself.

She was responding to Trump’s statement yesterday, when he threatened new tariffs on Spain over its low NATO spending.

Adding, Spain rejects NATO's 5% defense spending target

Spain will not increase military expenditure beyond 2.1% of GDP, despite NATO’s 2035 5% goal and pressure from the Trump administration.

PM Pedro Sánchez stated the armed forces lack capacity to absorb such a sharp budget increase.

Sánchez emphasized that security depends not only on military power but also diplomacy and reducing inequality.

Adding: 

David Ellison (israel player & son of anti-Christ actor), son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is reportedly preparing to submit an official merger proposal to acquire Warner Bros., HBO, and CNN.

If successful, this could consolidate massive media power under the heir of one of Silicon Valley’s most influential billionaire families.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy