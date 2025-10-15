Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz warned that if the U.S. imposes additional tariffs on her country, it will backfire on Trump himself.

She was responding to Trump’s statement yesterday, when he threatened new tariffs on Spain over its low NATO spending.

Adding, Spain rejects NATO's 5% defense spending target

Spain will not increase military expenditure beyond 2.1% of GDP, despite NATO’s 2035 5% goal and pressure from the Trump administration.

PM Pedro Sánchez stated the armed forces lack capacity to absorb such a sharp budget increase.

Sánchez emphasized that security depends not only on military power but also diplomacy and reducing inequality.

Adding:

David Ellison (israel player & son of anti-Christ actor), son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is reportedly preparing to submit an official merger proposal to acquire Warner Bros., HBO, and CNN.

If successful, this could consolidate massive media power under the heir of one of Silicon Valley’s most influential billionaire families.