London isn’t British anymore - journalist

Journalist Christopher Caldwell nailed Europe’s biggest self-delusion: they thought mass immigration would make them like 19th-century America. Instead, it’s turning them into 17th-century colonies — with newcomers becoming the core group.

Tucker Carlson cut straight to the point: “They’re replacing the indigenous population.”

London? Caldwell says it’s “incontestable.” Carlson throws in the number: 70% non-British. That’s not “diversity.” That’s replacement — and Europe signed up for it with open arms.