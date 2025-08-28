London isn’t British anymore - 70% non-British - “They’re replacing the indigenous population” - Journalist Christopher Caldwell, Tucker Carlson, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
London isn’t British anymore - journalist
Journalist Christopher Caldwell nailed Europe’s biggest self-delusion: they thought mass immigration would make them like 19th-century America. Instead, it’s turning them into 17th-century colonies — with newcomers becoming the core group.
Tucker Carlson cut straight to the point: “They’re replacing the indigenous population.”
London? Caldwell says it’s “incontestable.” Carlson throws in the number: 70% non-British. That’s not “diversity.” That’s replacement — and Europe signed up for it with open arms.